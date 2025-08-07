RDA Seals 30 Illegal Properties, Lodged 7 FIRs Under "Monsoon Enforcement Drive"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), on Thursday, sealed 30 properties, including 10 commercial shops and plazas, and 20 residential, constructed / under construction buildings at Morgah, Shahpur, and Adyala roads.
On the directions of the Director General, Kinza Murtaza, the enforcement squad has launched a “Monsoon Enforcement Drive” in the interest of public safety, particularly targeting dangerous and illegal constructions along nullahs and encroachments around critical water bodies across the city.
According to the RDA spokesman, the operation, aligned with alerts from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), aims to prevent hazards during the ongoing monsoon season.
The structures were found to be structurally unstable and posed a serious hazard to both occupants and the public.
Seven First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged against the owners to ensure accountability.
The DG RDA emphasized that the authority was committed to ensuring public safety by proactively addressing illegal constructions and risky buildings, particularly those located on or near natural drainage channels.
The DG RDA further stated that such operations were integral to the Authority’s broader vision of sustainable urban management and protection of the city’s infrastructure from the adverse impacts of climate-induced extreme weather events.
The RDA has urged citizens to cooperate with the authority in its efforts and avoid undertaking any illegal construction, especially on encroached land along nullahs and dams.
