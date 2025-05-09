Open Menu

RDHE Meets DC, Discusses Colleges' Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:10 AM

RDHE meets DC, discusses colleges' issues

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram has held meeting with Regional Director Higher Education (RDHE) South, Fazal Hadi and discussed problems faced by the colleges of the district in detail. The meeting specifically discussed the issue of acute water shortage in Government Girls Degree College, Lachi.

The deputy commissioner said that the water problem in Government Girls Degree College Lachi required immediate attention and the district administration would take steps on priority basis to resolve it .

Moreover, the meeting also discussed the facilities available in other colleges of the district, improvement of infrastructure, provision of teaching staff and improvement of the educational environment.

Both the officers emphasized that providing a clean, safe and comfortable environment to the students in educational institutions was a shared responsibility.

The situation of the ongoing intermediate examinations was also discussed on this occasion.

Discipline, transparency, security, and measures to prevent cheating in the examination centers were also discussed in detail.

The RDHE appreciated the cooperation of the district administration and said that by working together, further improvements could be made in the field of education in the district.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

3 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

11 hours ago
 Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

11 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

11 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

11 hours ago
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

11 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

12 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

12 hours ago
 Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian atta ..

Sunni Ulema Council holds demo against Indian attacks

12 hours ago
 Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept ..

Sindh Govt decides to crackdown who don’t accept Debit/Credit card payments

12 hours ago
 Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defus ..

Nation stand united with Pak Armed Forces to defuse aggressive designs of India: ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan