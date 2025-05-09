RDHE Meets DC, Discusses Colleges' Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:10 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram has held meeting with Regional Director Higher Education (RDHE) South, Fazal Hadi and discussed problems faced by the colleges of the district in detail. The meeting specifically discussed the issue of acute water shortage in Government Girls Degree College, Lachi.
The deputy commissioner said that the water problem in Government Girls Degree College Lachi required immediate attention and the district administration would take steps on priority basis to resolve it .
Moreover, the meeting also discussed the facilities available in other colleges of the district, improvement of infrastructure, provision of teaching staff and improvement of the educational environment.
Both the officers emphasized that providing a clean, safe and comfortable environment to the students in educational institutions was a shared responsibility.
The situation of the ongoing intermediate examinations was also discussed on this occasion.
Discipline, transparency, security, and measures to prevent cheating in the examination centers were also discussed in detail.
The RDHE appreciated the cooperation of the district administration and said that by working together, further improvements could be made in the field of education in the district.
