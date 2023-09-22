Open Menu

RDMC Partners With Indus Hospital For Its First Healthcare Project At Humai Village

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:20 PM

The Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) partnered with the credible and renowned Indus Hospital and Healthcare Network (IHHN) to establish its first healthcare project in Chagai district

The Community Health Center was established in Reko Diq’s nearest neighboring community of Humai, Chagai district and was opened by Ali Ehsan Rind, Country Head for RDMC along with esteemed representatives of the Par-e-Koh Community Development Committee (CDC), said a statement issued here on Friday.

The CDC includes representation of all local community members, ensuring consensus on any social investment projects undertaken and delivered by the company. The idea behind this was to engage and empower local communities to identify and prioritize projects that meet the needs of the residents.


The Humai healthcare project was recommended by the Par-e-Koh CDC. The Par-e-Koh CDC comprises stakeholders from nearby villages such as Humai, Mashki Chah, Nok Chah and Durban Chah. The Community Health Center at Humai offers Primary healthcare and is staffed by two doctors, one male and one female, support staff of paramedics and pharmacy staff.


The RDMC has already set up a primary school for local children and a Reverse Osmosis (RO) Plant to facilitate the provision of potable water for the local villagers.

The Company is building its social development project portfolio which will expand to other areas in the district.
Earlier this year, two primary schools were inaugurated in the villages of Humai and Mashki Chah.

Other healthcare projects, in collaboration with the IHHN, are being planned to provide local community access to quality healthcare in the area. RDMC seeks to create sustainable social development projects that serve the local communities.

The Humai Healthcare Center is yet another example of how the new Reko Diq agreement ensures that benefits from the project start accruing to the people of Chagai well in advance of the commercial operations starting.
At the inauguration ceremony for the Humai Community Healthcare Center, Country Head of the Company, Ali Ehsan Rind shared that the local communities amongst whom we work were the valuable stakeholders for us.

"True to the Barrick philosophy, adding value to the lives of the local communities is a goal we take seriously. Our partnership with the Indus Hospital Network shows our commitment to ensuring we bring quality healthcare to our stakeholders in the district.

This project was selected and finalized with consensus from the Par-e-Koh CDC as local community representatives direct our social development program based on their needs”, he said.
