Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging recent increase in prices of petroleum products.

Advocate Azhar Siddiq has filed the petiton on behalf of the judicial activism panel and has made Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Federal government as the respondents.

The petitioner argues that the ruling coalition has increased the prices of petroleum products, despite fall in the international market.

“The prices were increased without taking approval from the federal cabinet,” read the petition.

The petition further stated that no concrete reasons were provided for the increase in prices of petroleum products, asking the Lahore High Court (LHC) to declare the hike null and void.

A day earlier, the federal government once again jacked up the prices of petroleum products by Rs10 per litre for the first half of September 2022.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol saw an increase of Rs2.07, high-speed diesel by Rs2.99 per litre. The price of kerosene oil increased up to Rs10.92 per litre while light diesel jacked up by Rs9.79.

Govt to increase levy by Rs50 per litre