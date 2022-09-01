UrduPoint.com

Recent Increase In Pol Prices Challenged Before LHC

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 01, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Recent increase in Pol prices challenged before LHC

Judicial Activism Panel has filed the petition in the Lahore High Court through Advocate Azhar Siddique and asked the court to declare the increase in POL prices as null and void.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) A writ petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging recent increase in prices of petroleum products.

Advocate Azhar Siddiq has filed the petiton on behalf of the judicial activism panel and has made Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Federal government as the respondents.

The petitioner argues that the ruling coalition has increased the prices of petroleum products, despite fall in the international market.

“The prices were increased without taking approval from the federal cabinet,” read the petition.

The petition further stated that no concrete reasons were provided for the increase in prices of petroleum products, asking the Lahore High Court (LHC) to declare the hike null and void.

A day earlier, the federal government once again jacked up the prices of petroleum products by Rs10 per litre for the first half of September 2022.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol saw an increase of Rs2.07, high-speed diesel by Rs2.99 per litre. The price of kerosene oil increased up to Rs10.92 per litre while light diesel jacked up by Rs9.79.

Govt to increase levy by Rs50 per litre

Related Topics

Petrol Lahore High Court Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Oil Price September Market From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore ( ..

UVAS inks MoU with Alliance Française of Lahore (AFL) and holds certificates di ..

40 minutes ago
 Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

Why consumers trust vivo smartphones?

44 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

1 hour ago
 Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood- ..

Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

2 hours ago
 UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.