Reference Against Dar Adjourned Till June 30

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:00 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted time to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit evidence report in reference against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar pertaining to assets beyond known sources of income

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the graft reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court adjourned hearing on the case till June 30. The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to the co-accused on their lawyers' request.

The NAB requested the court to grant more time regarding submission of evidence completion report to the court, which was allowed by the judge.

The NAB prosecutor said that the report would take time as it was a reference of mega corruption.

