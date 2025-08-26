Open Menu

Reform Centers Established To Rehabilitate Criminals Released On Probation

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The provincial government has established reform centers across Punjab to improve the rehabilitation and social welfare of youth.

Centers have been established for the reform of criminals released on probation by the courts.

The criminals who come to the probation office for their welfare will have to attend the centers.

Probation Officer Waqas Wattoo said that the criminals will have regular classes, who will be trained in various skills and to become good citizens.

There are 4700 criminals under probation who have been sent by the courts for correction.

