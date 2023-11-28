Open Menu

Regional Director Of Provincial Ombudsman To Conduct Khuli Kachehri In Sanghar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Regional Director of Provincial Ombudsman to conduct khuli kachehri in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) On the special directive of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman, Fazal Muhammad Shaikh has announced that an open hearing (Khuli Kachehri) will be held at the District Accounts Office in Sanghar on Thursday to address issues related to employees' salaries, pensions, and other concerns.

In this regard, all the employees and pensioners have been informed to arrive on time and submit applications with necessary documents for resolving all their problems so that those could be solved as soon as possible and legal action could be taken against the staff involved in irregularities.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sanghar All

Recent Stories

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NO ..

Haris Rauf's BBL participation faces delay amid NOC hurdle

2 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

PM to embark on two-day visit to Kuwait today

2 hours ago
 KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

KSE-100 Index jumps over 60,000 marks

2 hours ago
 Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind ..

Israeli mother commends Hamas for daughter's kind treatment in Gaza captivity

2 hours ago
 Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador' ..

Pro-Khalistan activists disrupt Indian ambassador's gurdwara visit in New York

2 hours ago
 Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qures ..

Court rules to hold Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s cipher case trial insid ..

3 hours ago
Process of receiving applications for next year's ..

Process of receiving applications for next year's Hajj underway

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2023

6 hours ago
 FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to ..

FM, EU Parliament Committee Chair discuss ways to enhance parliamentary engageme ..

15 hours ago
 Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row ..

Hungary's Orban ramps up anti-EU rhetoric amid row over frozen funds

16 hours ago
 Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas s ..

Nigerians look to biofuel as cost of cooking gas soars

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan