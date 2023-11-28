Regional Director of Provincial Ombudsman to conduct khuli kachehri in Sanghar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) On the special directive of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, Regional Director of the Provincial Ombudsman, Fazal Muhammad Shaikh has announced that an open hearing (Khuli Kachehri) will be held at the District Accounts Office in Sanghar on Thursday to address issues related to employees' salaries, pensions, and other concerns.

In this regard, all the employees and pensioners have been informed to arrive on time and submit applications with necessary documents for resolving all their problems so that those could be solved as soon as possible and legal action could be taken against the staff involved in irregularities.