UrduPoint.com

Registration Of 13 Vehicles With Tinted Windows, Fancy Number Plates Suspended

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Registration of 13 vehicles with tinted windows, fancy number plates suspended

During the ongoing operation against violators, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Friday suspended the registration of 13 vehicles for having either tinted windows or fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :During the ongoing operation against violators, the Excise and Taxation (E&T) Department Friday suspended the registration of 13 vehicles for having either tinted windows or fancy number plates.

According to the ICT spokesperson, Assistant Excise and Taxation Officers (AETOs) checked a total of 49 vehicles while acting against tinted windows, fancy number plates, non-payment of taxes, and violation of other regulations.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon urged the citizens to promptly remove tinted windows and unauthorized number plates from their vehicles.

Instead, he advised them to utilize only number plates that have been officially approved by the E&T Department.

By complying with these regulations, he added, vehicle owners can avoid facing legal action.

It is important to note that the operation jointly carried out by the E&T Department and Islamabad Transport Authority against vehicles violating the regulations would continue on a daily basis, as part of the efforts to ensure a safe and well-regulated transportation system in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy Dur ..

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy During His Trip to Moscow - Cleri ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes ..

Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes to continue program: Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets A ..

Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders

7 minutes ago
 In Kyiv, South African leader urges Russia and Ukr ..

In Kyiv, South African leader urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

1 minute ago
 10,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visit ..

10,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visitors

1 minute ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.