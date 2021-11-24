Registration of artistes begins in Sargodha

Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Sargodha division has started the registration of artistes

PUCAR assistant director Saqib Ali said on Wednesday that only those who were connected with the field of acting, music, literature, painting and calligraphy, handicrafts, drama, film, dance, theatre and related technical fields were eligible for registration.

He said that interested persons could contact Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division office, district court road, Sargodha and 048-9230082 for registration while forms could also be obtainedfrom the council's official Facebook page at sargodhaartscouncil.

The last date for registration was December 31, 2021, he added.