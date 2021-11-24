UrduPoint.com

Registration Of Artistes Begins In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:56 PM

Registration of artistes begins in Sargodha

Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Sargodha division has started the registration of artistes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) Sargodha division has started the registration of artistes.

PUCAR assistant director Saqib Ali said on Wednesday that only those who were connected with the field of acting, music, literature, painting and calligraphy, handicrafts, drama, film, dance, theatre and related technical fields were eligible for registration.

He said that interested persons could contact Punjab Council of the Arts Sargodha division office, district court road, Sargodha and 048-9230082 for registration while forms could also be obtainedfrom the council's official Facebook page at sargodhaartscouncil.

The last date for registration was December 31, 2021, he added.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music Punjab Facebook Road Sargodha Saqib Ali December Court

Recent Stories

PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

PFA disposes off 900 liters adulterated milk

39 seconds ago
 Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bu ..

Bulgaria, N.Macedonia mourn after fatal tourist bus crash

41 seconds ago
 Finance ministry refutes misleading news on gas sh ..

Finance ministry refutes misleading news on gas shortage

43 seconds ago
 New Zealand to benefit as trade, travel hub connec ..

New Zealand to benefit as trade, travel hub connecting Asia to South America: re ..

46 seconds ago
 Means of production prices fall in China

Means of production prices fall in China

9 minutes ago
 Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitatio ..

Capital to get another drug addicts' rehabilitation center: Ijaz Shah

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.