ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader A Rehman Malik felicitated the workers across the world on the occasion of the party's 54th founding day anniversary.

"Today is the day to pay rich tributes to former prime minister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and founding members of PPP for architecting a political platform." In a statement issued here on Monday, he said PPP paid homage to the party's martyrs who worked tirelessly.

Rehman Malik said PPP gave people constitution and awareness of their basic democratic rights.

He said PPP, which was founded this day in 1967, was the only political party of the country which existed in every part of the country .

"PPP is the only political party that is a symbol of the federation and has always strengthened the federating units", he added.

He said PPP had rendered massive sacrifices for the wellbeing of the people and strengthening democracy, adding, the party workers always felt proud to be a part of the mission of PPP leaders.

"We have to adopt the policies of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to create great confidence among our workers and need to give a highly attractive agenda for youth, proper programs for unemployed, and initiating some schemes of self-employment," he added.

Rehman Malik appealed to the workers and general public to strengthen the hands of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the implementation of PPP manifesto.