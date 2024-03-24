Open Menu

Reko Diq All Set To Revolutionize Local Economy: Mark Bristow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Reko Diq all set to revolutionize local economy: Mark Bristow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Barrick Gold Corporation's President and Chief Executive, Mark Bristow on Sunday said that the Reko Diq project was revolutionary and would change the fate of Baluchistan by revolutionizing the local economy.

In an interview with a private news channel, he stated that an estimated $10 billion would be invested during next eight to nine years, which would boost the mining industry and the local economy.

He said that he underscored the company's commitment to sustainable development, job creation and community empowerment.

