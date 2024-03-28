'Relief Being Provided To People In Ramazan'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said Deputy Commissioner Narowal Hassan Raza is fully active to provide relief to people in Ramazan.
In this regard, 28 price control magistrates are continuously conducting raids on daily basis and taking strict action against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators. The district officer industries said that price control magistrates conducted 47,116 inspections from March 1 to March 27 for implementation of official prices.
He said that 1,034 shopkeepers were found guilty of laws violation, who were fined a total of Rs 2.565 million for profiteering, nine cases were registered and 89 people were arrested while one shop was sealed.
He said that beside profiteering, actions were also being taken against those who sell adulterated goods and indulge in hoarding.
The DO Industries said that performance of each price control magistrate was being reviewed by making a separate dashboard.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack
OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police accelerate operation against drug peddlers1 minute ago
-
PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns3 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Khawaja Ghulam Farid's philanthropy held at IUB10 minutes ago
-
Restaurants, wedding halls to pay fixed sale tax on services: Advisor Finance KP10 minutes ago
-
17 arrested for profiteering in Muzaffargarh11 minutes ago
-
Kashmir will soon be freed from Indian yoke; says APHC11 minutes ago
-
DC for ensuring cleaning of drainage during rainy spells11 minutes ago
-
Govt. taking every possible step to increase IT exports, FDI: Shaza11 minutes ago
-
One died, four injured as passenger van skids off road11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist attack12 minutes ago
-
May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verdicts13 minutes ago
-
Quintuplets born in Faisalabad30 minutes ago