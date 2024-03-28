'Relief being provided to people in Ramazan'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Officer (DO) Industries Zeeshan Niaz has said Deputy Commissioner Narowal Hassan Raza is fully active to provide relief to people in Ramazan.

In this regard, 28 price control magistrates are continuously conducting raids on daily basis and taking strict action against profiteers, hoarders and adulterators. The district officer industries said that price control magistrates conducted 47,116 inspections from March 1 to March 27 for implementation of official prices.

He said that 1,034 shopkeepers were found guilty of laws violation, who were fined a total of Rs 2.565 million for profiteering, nine cases were registered and 89 people were arrested while one shop was sealed.

He said that beside profiteering, actions were also being taken against those who sell adulterated goods and indulge in hoarding.

The DO Industries said that performance of each price control magistrate was being reviewed by making a separate dashboard.