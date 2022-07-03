(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Amir Fida Paracha and Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday discussed various possible measures for the relief and rehabilitation of the needy and deprived people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Former Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Faisal Karim Kundi met with the MD at PBM headquarters.

Paracha vowed taking practical steps to support the deprived and backward classes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "PBM's poor-friendly policies were glimmers of hope for the deprived persons throughout the country.", he said while expressing his enthusiasm for making the organization accessible to the persons of remote and deprived areas.

Amir Fida Paracha also informed that Bomb Blast victims and other disabled persons would also be provided artificial limbs while other initiatives like women empowerment, medical treatment for the poor patients, educational stipends for the deserving students, education and care of orphan and poor children were also part of the welfare activities in the province.

While congratulating Managing Director PBM on assuming the charge, Faisal Karim Kundi hoped that PBM would become more vibrant and potent under the dynamic leadership of its new chief.