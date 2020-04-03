UrduPoint.com
Religious Scholar Urges Public To Perform Prayers At Home, Show Unity

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Religious Scholar urges public to perform prayers at home, show unity

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Renowned religious scholar Maulana Tahir Ashrafi Friday appealed that people should better say prayers at home as the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) himself had given the same direction during a crisis period during his life.

Talking to ptv news channel , the masses should adopt precautionary measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country, he added.

The Federal government, he said, was fully aware of the challenge and it wanted to meet it with unity and better coordination, he added.

"For this unity and better coordination, ulema can play their role and I am really thankful to them for showing support and contributing to this national cause," he mentioned People should not only follow the directives of the government for Friday prayers but also follow them in their daily prayer routines, he urges.

He suggested that if the virus spreads through handshake then people must avoid handshake and religious gatherings. He said if the virus spreads through gatherings at mosques people should offer prayers at home.

He said all religious scholars and Ulema would stand with the country's leadership for the well being of country and nation.

