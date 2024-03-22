Open Menu

Renowned Music Director Nisar Bazmi Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Renowned composer and music director Nisar Bazmi was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Friday.

He was born on December 1, 1924 in Mumbai in religious family.

Syed Nisar Ahmed changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career.

He was hired by the All India Radio in 1939 as an artist and the first composed songs in 1944, which were broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station.

His first film, "Jumna Paar", was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.

Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan in 1960s.

Overall he composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.

In 1994 he was conferred the Pride of Performance award by the President of Pakistan.

Nisar Bazmi died on March 22, 2007 in Karachi.

