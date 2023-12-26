Open Menu

Renowned Poet Bari Nizami Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 05:31 PM

Renowned poet Bari Nizami remembered on birth anniversary

Renowned lyricist Bari Nizami was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Renowned lyricist Bari Nizami was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Born in Gojra, district Toba Tek Singh, on December 26, 1946 his birth name was Sheikh Muhammad Saghir.

He did his matriculation from Gojra High School but could not continue his studies owing to the pressing economic constraints.

To earn his livelihood, he became a Munshi in a cotton factory in Chichawatni and later when his family shifted to Lyallpur (now Faisalabad) he became a bus conductor.

Having a natural gift of writing poetry, he spent time in the company of leading poets in the city. He was a close friend of legendary Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan who sung many of his Qawwalis and songs.

"Dam Mast Qalandar Mast Mast", classic Qawwali by Nusrat Fateh Ali was penned by Bari Nizami. Other famous Qawwalis and Ghazals of Nusrat Fateh Ali written by Bari Nizami included "Vigar Gai Ae Thorey Dinan Toon", "Dil Mar Jane Nu Ki Hoya Sajna", "Sunn Charkhey Di Mitthi Mitthi Kook", "Wada Kar ke Sajjan Nahee Aya", "Gin Gin Taarey Langhdiyan Raatan", "Kamli Walay Muhammad Tu Sadqey Mein Jan", "Kinna Sohna Teinu Rab Ne Banaya Dil Karay Vekhda Rahwan".

Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Madam Noor Jehan and Ghulam Ali also sang his songs and Ghazals. He spent last years of his life in abject poverty and died on May 14, 1998 due to lack of money for his treatment.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Died Dam Bari Toba Tek Singh Chichawatni Gojra Noor Jehan Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Ghulam Ali Money May December Cotton Family From KE

Recent Stories

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 kick off

Serena Hotels Tennis Championships 2023 kick off

3 minutes ago
 PCB announces player development programmes

PCB announces player development programmes

11 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on fi ..

Pakistani strike thrice to counter Australia on first day of rain-impacted MCG T ..

17 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coac ..

PCB appoints Yasir Arafat as High-Performance Coach

24 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues: Rupee gains 15 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it ..

PHC grants interim stay on ECP order , directs it to return BAT symbol to PTI

52 minutes ago
 IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalizatio ..

IPO, PITB join hands for automation, digitalization of IPO-Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with Ch ..

Pakistan determined to take fraternal ties with China to new heights: Caretaker ..

2 hours ago
 A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

A Recap of vivo’s Marvellous Journey to 2023!

2 hours ago
 Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

Poet Munir Niazi remembered on death anniversary

3 minutes ago
 PIA's privatization being carried out under govt's ..

PIA's privatization being carried out under govt's policy: Senate informed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan