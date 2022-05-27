REO visits Central Rescue Station

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid accompanied by inspection team visited Central Rescue-1122 Station Sialkot and reviewed the monthly performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid accompanied by inspection team visited Central Rescue-1122 Station Sialkot and reviewed the monthly performance.

The REO inspected the staff uniforms, records, vehicle equipments and station building.

He checked the control room records and listened the calls received in the control room.

Syed Kamal Abid appreciated the performance of rescuers and said that it was the responsibility of all to maintain the quality service and should continue to perform duties with enthusiasm.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal was also present.