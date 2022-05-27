UrduPoint.com

REO Visits Central Rescue Station

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:41 PM

REO visits Central Rescue Station

Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid accompanied by inspection team visited Central Rescue-1122 Station Sialkot and reviewed the monthly performance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Regional Emergency Officer (REO) Syed Kamal Abid accompanied by inspection team visited Central Rescue-1122 Station Sialkot and reviewed the monthly performance.

The REO inspected the staff uniforms, records, vehicle equipments and station building.

He checked the control room records and listened the calls received in the control room.

Syed Kamal Abid appreciated the performance of rescuers and said that it was the responsibility of all to maintain the quality service and should continue to perform duties with enthusiasm.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal was also present.

Related Topics

Vehicle Reo Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Cu ..

Contemporary Art Exhibition Inspired by Walking Culture Opens in Moscow

15 seconds ago
 Over 3,000 sanitary workers of RWMC performing dut ..

Over 3,000 sanitary workers of RWMC performing duties during "Saaf Punjab" drive ..

17 seconds ago
 Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashes federal capital; tur ..

Rain-wind-thunderstorm lashes federal capital; turns weather pleasant

18 seconds ago
 Texas Gunman Was Arrested 4 Years Ago for Planning ..

Texas Gunman Was Arrested 4 Years Ago for Planning School Shooting - Lawmaker

20 seconds ago
 Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: D ..

Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: DC

3 minutes ago
 Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on ..

Meeting held regarding arrangements for Zaireen on occasion of Ashura, Arbaeen

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.