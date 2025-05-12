Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Dera Tackles Over 190 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Rescue 1122 tackled 196 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of district emergency officer Engr. Faseeh Ullah.

According to a weekly performance report issued by the rescue service here on Monday, the total emergencies included 127 medical, three collapsing, five delivery cases, 46 road traffic accidents, seven fire eruptions, two fighting/bullet injuries, one drowning and five others.

During this period, the service’s control room received several emergency calls, which were responded to by providing services efficiently.

The spokesman added that the rescue service was fully equipped with all necessary equipment and it had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

