Only Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water on table in any talks with India: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said that any future talks with India would focus on three key issues including Kashmir, terrorism, and water.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he said India’s arrogance is the main reason why these matters remain unresolved.

“Kashmir can be resolved under UN resolutions, but India’s stubbornness is the hurdle,” he added.

The minister stated that terrorism has affected Pakistan for decades, and there is solid evidence of India’s involvement in sponsoring terror activities inside the country.

India violated the Indus Water Treaty, he said while adding that an attempt to deprive Pakistan of its water rights will never allowed.

Khawaja Asif emphasized that the world has recognized Pakistan’s military readiness, strategy, and its responsible approach in times of conflict.