Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Launches Awareness Drive To Prevent Heatstroke

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Rescue 1122 launches awareness drive to prevent heatstroke

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about precautionary measures against heatstroke and the adverse effects of extreme heat.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the awareness drive has been launched in line with Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Ayaz Ahmad Khan and Director Operations South Imran Yusufzai under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseeh Ullah across the district.

In this regard, the spokesman added various measures were being taken to educate the public through this campaign.

He said the pamphlets and brochures were being distributed among citizens, a door-to-door campaign and community-based efforts were underway.

Similarly, he said that social media platforms were also being utilized to safeguard lives of people by spreading awareness about the heatstroke.

He said that Rescue 1122 ambulances were equipped with ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), cold water, and other essential medicines to provide immediate assistance in case of such emergencies.

Moreover, the public has been advised to drink plenty of water, stay in shades and cool places, wear loose and light clothing, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.

It has also asked the people if it was necessary to go outside then cover their head with a wet cloth.

The Rescue 1122 urges the public to call 1122 for free emergency assistance in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Water Social Media Oral Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

23 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan