Rescue 1122 Launches Awareness Drive To Prevent Heatstroke
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The district emergency service-Rescue 1122 has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about precautionary measures against heatstroke and the adverse effects of extreme heat.
According to the Rescue 1122 spokesman, the awareness drive has been launched in line with Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.
Ayaz Ahmad Khan and Director Operations South Imran Yusufzai under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Engineer Faseeh Ullah across the district.
In this regard, the spokesman added various measures were being taken to educate the public through this campaign.
He said the pamphlets and brochures were being distributed among citizens, a door-to-door campaign and community-based efforts were underway.
Similarly, he said that social media platforms were also being utilized to safeguard lives of people by spreading awareness about the heatstroke.
He said that Rescue 1122 ambulances were equipped with ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution), cold water, and other essential medicines to provide immediate assistance in case of such emergencies.
Moreover, the public has been advised to drink plenty of water, stay in shades and cool places, wear loose and light clothing, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.
It has also asked the people if it was necessary to go outside then cover their head with a wet cloth.
The Rescue 1122 urges the public to call 1122 for free emergency assistance in case of any emergency.
