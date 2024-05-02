Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 11,190 people in April

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) provided emergency services

to 11,190 people in various road accidents and incidents in the district during

April 2024.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah after chairing a meeting here on Thursday

said that Rescue-1122 received 1178 calls including 2955 calls about road accidents,

7569 calls about medical emergencies, 211 calls about crimes, 101 calls about fire

incidents, 11 calls about drowning incidents, 4 calls about building collapse, a call

about cylinder blast and 726 miscellaneous calls.

Rescue-1122 teams responded the calls promptly and rescued 11,190 people.

It provided first aid to 5530 victims and shifted 5177 of them to various hospitals

for medical treatment during the same period, he added.

Incharge Control Room Ghulam briefed the meeting about the performance of various

rescue teams while Emergency Officer (Operations) and others were also present

on the occasion.