Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 14,661 people in six months

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 14661 people in the district during the last six months.

Issuing the six-month performance, district emergency officer Dr Abdus Sattar said the Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to the victims of 3110 road accidents, 247 firing incidents, 349 crime cases, 32 drowning incidents, 8727 medical cases, a cylinder blast, a building collapse and victims of 1373 miscellaneous cases.

He said that 4127 patients were shifted from one hospital to another by patients transfer service. As many as 318 patients were shifted to hospitals in tehsil Rahim Yar Khan, 1149 in Sadiqabad, 1571 in Khanpur and 1089 in Liaqatpur.