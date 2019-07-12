Rescue-1122 provids services to 852 accidents

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES) commonly known as Rescue-1122 provided services to victims of 852 accidents across the province during the last 24 hours.

According to data provided by the PES here on Friday, 31 people were killed and 1,061 others injured in the accidents.

The data showed that 405 drivers, 16 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 527 passengers were among victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 203 roads were reported in Lahore which affected 215 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 71 RTCs and 80 victims.

According to data, 710 motorcycles, 136 rickshaws, 72 cars, 23 vans, seven buses, 18 trucks and 92 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.