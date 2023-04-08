Rescue 1122 review meeting held regarding Youm-e-Ali

Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Region, Dr Ejaz Anjum, chaired the meeting to review arrangements regarding Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.S) 21st of Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Multan Region, Dr Ejaz Anjum, chaired the meeting to review arrangements regarding Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.S) 21st of Ramazan.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, Emergency Officer Admin Engineer Muhammad Bilal and Emergency Officer Operational Muhammad Arshad Khan attended the meeting.

District Emergency Officer said that Rescue 1122 has finalized preparations for providing emergency cover to the participants of majalis and processions on Youm-e-Ali from April 17 to April 21 like every year.

Dr Ejaz Anjum directed Rescue officials to ensure timely provision of emergency services on the occasion of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (A.

S).

Rescue 1122 will set-up special emergency aid posts in Multan and other tehsils of the district and would utilize all its resources for timely delivery of emergency services on the occasion, Dr Kaleem added.

DEO told the meeting that Rescuers would perform duties at various Imam bargahaz's of the city besides this Rescue personnel will remain alert at Rescue stations on .

Dr Kaleemullah further said providing timely rescue service in any emergency was our top priority and Rescuers will continue to serve the public with the spirit of serving humanity.

Rescue jawans will remain alert to control any emergency like situation round the clock.