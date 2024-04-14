Rescue 1122 Saves Stranded Puppies From Panjkora River
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Around six puppies trapped over a dry bed of river Panjkora in Lower Dir District were brought to safety by dutiful staffers of Rescue 1122 on Sunday.
According to details, the rescue operation was initiated in response to a call seeking help for the safety of newly born dog puppies.
Responding promptly to the call, Rescue 1122 staffers reached the site and prepared a plan for reaching up to the trapped puppies which were lying over a dry bed in the middle of the flowing river.
One of the officials of Rescue 1122 after wading through the shallow water, dived into the river and swam up to the dry bed. The whining puppies were put in a sack and swam towards safety.
People witnessing the rescue operation clapped in jubilation over saving the lives of minor creatures by brave officials of Rescue 1122. They appreciated the dedication and dutifulness exhibited by staff members of Rescue 1122 in saving the lives of needy puppies.
