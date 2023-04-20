UrduPoint.com

Rescue Operation Continues In Torkhum, Five Dead Bodies Recovered So Far: AC

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Rescue operation continues in Torkhum, five dead bodies recovered so far: AC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :The rescue and relief operation continued on the third day a landslide hit the site at Torkhum in Khyber tribal district from where five dead bodies were so far recovered.

Irshad Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal tehsil of the Khyber district told APP on Friday that the teams of Pakistan Army Engineers, Rescue 1122, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and other organizations officials were participating in the relief and rescue operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan visited the site of the landslide at Torkhum and directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief operations there.

The Governor and CM directed immediate shifting of the cranes and other heavy machinery from other areas for speedy removal of the huge landslides' wreckage and directed the Khyber administration to prepare a report of the human and property losses for compensation.

They also assured the establishment of an emergency point to be equipped with all necessary equipment at Torkhum.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan and Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal were supervising the relief and rescue operations in the Torkhum cranes terminals where several vehicles were trapped.

