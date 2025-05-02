Rescue Operation Underway To Find Missing Tourist After Boat Accident In Khanpur Dam
Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A rescue operation is going on for the second consecutive day to locate a missing tourist who disappeared after a boat capsized in Khanpur Dam during a severe windstorm on Thursday.
According to details, six tourists were onboard in the ill-fated boat when it overturned due to strong winds. Rescue teams swiftly responded and managed to save five individuals, while efforts are still underway to trace the sixth tourist.
Khanpur Police confirmed that the search operation will continue until the missing person is found. Rescue 1122 teams from Haripur and Swabi, led by District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat, are actively participating in the mission.
President of the Khanpur Boat Association, Raja Hanif Kayani, announced that all boating and recreational activities at the dam have been suspended until the search operation concludes. He affirmed the association’s full support in assisting the concerned departments.
Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Tazeen Zafar, also visited the accident site. She ordered the immediate sealing of the jetty and directed legal action, registering a case against the boat’s owner and operator involved in the incident.
The incident has raised concerns over safety measures at recreational sites, prompting calls for stricter regulation and enforcement.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews progress of Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital construction41 seconds ago
-
Massive drug consignment seized in Sialkot43 seconds ago
-
SRSO distributes cows, buffaloes among poorest households45 seconds ago
-
DPO Mansehra holds open court in Naran, announces measures for tourist security, facilitation47 seconds ago
-
DC chairs meeting to finalize DERP50 seconds ago
-
Rescue operation underway to find missing tourist after boat accident in Khanpur Dam57 seconds ago
-
PM urges Saudi Arabia, brotherly countries to help ease tensions in region1 minute ago
-
Online short courses cultivate digital workforce boom31 minutes ago
-
Police check over 4.3m records, arrest 816 'criminals'31 minutes ago
-
Two teenage girls abducted31 minutes ago
-
WFP delegation visits PPHI-managed health facility41 minutes ago
-
SC approves bail pleas of Ejaz, Farhat41 minutes ago