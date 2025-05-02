Rescue operation underway to find missing tourist after boat accident in Khanpur Dam

KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A rescue operation is going on for the second consecutive day to locate a missing tourist who disappeared after a boat capsized in Khanpur Dam during a severe windstorm on Thursday.

According to details, six tourists were onboard in the ill-fated boat when it overturned due to strong winds. Rescue teams swiftly responded and managed to save five individuals, while efforts are still underway to trace the sixth tourist.

Khanpur Police confirmed that the search operation will continue until the missing person is found. Rescue 1122 teams from Haripur and Swabi, led by District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat, are actively participating in the mission.

President of the Khanpur Boat Association, Raja Hanif Kayani, announced that all boating and recreational activities at the dam have been suspended until the search operation concludes. He affirmed the association’s full support in assisting the concerned departments.

Assistant Commissioner Khanpur, Tazeen Zafar, also visited the accident site. She ordered the immediate sealing of the jetty and directed legal action, registering a case against the boat’s owner and operator involved in the incident.

The incident has raised concerns over safety measures at recreational sites, prompting calls for stricter regulation and enforcement.