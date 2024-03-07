Research Arena Activities Continue At Sargodha University
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Department of Sociology & Criminology, University of Sargodha, hosted a one-day seminar titled "Social Transformation in The Age of Globalisation in Pakistani Society with Special Reference to Higher Education Reforms" as part of seventh day activity of Research Arena 2024.
The seminar aimed to delve into the evolving landscape of higher education in Pakistan and its role in shaping societal transformations amidst globalization.
Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, Former Chairman PHEC, Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas VC UoS, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin Pro-VC UoS, Prof. Dr. Salman Tahir Former VC Khawaja Farid University of Engineering & Technology, Naeem Masood Renowned Journalist/Columnist and Journalist Rizwan Razi attended the seminar.
Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin emphasised the role of higher education in fostering civic engagement and social responsibility. He stated, "Higher education institutions have a unique responsibility to instill values of tolerance, empathy, and civic responsibility among students.
Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas said that higher education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation. It is not only a means for personal advancement but also a catalyst for national development.
Prof. Dr. Salman Tahir suggested that by nurturing a sense of social consciousness and activism, universities can empower the next generation to actively contribute to positive societal transformations to create a more equitable and inclusive society.
Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin said that higher education in Pakistan serves as a cornerstone for societal advancement by promoting research; innovation, and critical inquiry, universities contribute to the intellectual and cultural growth of our nation.
A webinar, titled “Mental Health Challenges and the Contemporary World” was organised by the Department of Psychology and a dynamic research Colloquium titled “Latest Trends in Biotechnology.”
The Institute of food Science and Nutrition concluded its second Food and Nutrition Research conference.
