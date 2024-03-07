Open Menu

Research Arena Activities Continue At Sargodha University

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Research Arena activities continue at Sargodha University

The Department of Sociology & Criminology, University of Sargodha, hosted a one-day seminar titled "Social Transformation in The Age of Globalisation in Pakistani Society with Special Reference to Higher Education Reforms" as part of seventh day activity of Research Arena 2024

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Department of Sociology & Criminology, University of Sargodha, hosted a one-day seminar titled "Social Transformation in The Age of Globalisation in Pakistani Society with Special Reference to Higher Education Reforms" as part of seventh day activity of Research Arena 2024.

The seminar aimed to delve into the evolving landscape of higher education in Pakistan and its role in shaping societal transformations amidst globalization.

Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin, Former Chairman PHEC, Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas VC UoS, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin Pro-VC UoS, Prof. Dr. Salman Tahir Former VC Khawaja Farid University of Engineering & Technology, Naeem Masood Renowned Journalist/Columnist and Journalist Rizwan Razi attended the seminar.

Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin emphasised the role of higher education in fostering civic engagement and social responsibility. He stated, "Higher education institutions have a unique responsibility to instill values of tolerance, empathy, and civic responsibility among students.

Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas said that higher education plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation. It is not only a means for personal advancement but also a catalyst for national development.

Prof. Dr. Salman Tahir suggested that by nurturing a sense of social consciousness and activism, universities can empower the next generation to actively contribute to positive societal transformations to create a more equitable and inclusive society.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Yasin said that higher education in Pakistan serves as a cornerstone for societal advancement by promoting research; innovation, and critical inquiry, universities contribute to the intellectual and cultural growth of our nation.

A webinar, titled “Mental Health Challenges and the Contemporary World” was organised by the Department of Psychology and a dynamic research Colloquium titled “Latest Trends in Biotechnology.”

The Institute of food Science and Nutrition concluded its second Food and Nutrition Research conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

2 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

2 minutes ago
 BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

2 minutes ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

2 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

11 minutes ago
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

11 minutes ago
 KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

11 minutes ago
 RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing ..

RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes

27 minutes ago
 DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiative ..

DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives

27 minutes ago
 Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

Week-long annual sports gala concludes at RWU

27 minutes ago
 PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumpt ..

PM thanks world leaders for good wishes on assumption of office

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan