Research To Be Conducted For Addressing Smog Issue In Pakistan

Sat 04th December 2021 | 03:04 PM

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has announced grant for researchers, engineers, technologist, innovators and industrialists to conduct research to find viable solution to the issue of smog crisis prevailing in the country

"PSF has announced the grant of Rs. 20 million under its Competitive Research Programme to the researchers, engineers, technologists, innovators and industrialists belonging to the public or private sector that can come out with solutions to mitigate the smog crisis in Pakistan", an official of PSF told APP on Saturday.

All organizations and universities recognised by the Higher education Commission (HEC) may also apply for grant under `5th Call for Proposals Addressing Smog'.

Competitive Research Grants will facilitate the technological transformations for a strong, dynamic and internationally competitive economy.

About the funding categories, the official informed that the funding will be provided to the `Individual Researchers' in the first category while `Consortium Research Grants for addressing National Challenges and Issues' will be awarded to Joint Ventures of the public sector/HEC recognized organizations with each other or with private organizations under the second category.

Similarly, Research Projects under the Triple Helix Model to focus on Commercialization of Research and Development will be awarded to Academia or Research and Development organizations and Industry Collaborations under the third category, the official added.

The duration for the execution or completion of the project will be maximum up to one year with the maximum funding limit up to Rs. 20.00 Million (Rs. 8.0 Million for Individual Researchers).

The Concept Proposals proforma to be submitted online can be accessed at the following link: http://psf.gov.pk/call_for_concept_proposal_proforma_submission_form.aspx.

Every year in Pakistan, Smog descends in the months of November and December and it is growing worse since last five years leading to blocking out the winter sunshine, closing off the motorway after dusk and preventing flights from landing at the international airport at night, sometimes also leading to closure of schools and offices.

The problem even grows worse every year due to the high levels of pollution and poor air quality in some cities, created by increasing vehicular and industrial emissions.

Even during the summer months, there is now a permanent haze hanging over some regions that is only relieved when it rains and the pollution is washed away temporarily.

Air pollution is an issue that needs to be urgently addressed as Lahore, Faisalabad and Karachi are now considered amongst the most polluted cities in Asia.

In addition in winter, during the months with delayed rainfall, the cold and continuously dry conditions concentrate all the pollutants in the lower levels of the atmosphere, causing the smog to spread all over the Punjab.

