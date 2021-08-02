UrduPoint.com

Resolution Of Kashmir Issue Responsibility Of World Community: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:05 PM

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that it was the responsibility of United Nations to intervene in the Kashmir issue and pressurize New Delhi to stop atrocities and gross violations of human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to this scribe, he said the Modi government had illegally altered the status of Kashmir to suppress the plebiscite right of Kashmir people by violating the UN resolutions. He said the impunity given to Indian forces to crush the Kashmiri freedom struggle must be ended.

He said that India had brought thousands of troops in the disputed territory with no regard for the rights of Kashmiri people.

He said that brutalities by more than 900,000 Indian troops against Kashmiris were a clear violation of all international laws.

He said that it was more than just an occupation, adding that it was extermination of local people.

He said that worsening rights violations and forced demographic changes to transform Kashmir from a Muslim-majority territory to a Hindu-dominated region was dangerous for the peace of the region.

He said that Indian forces were involved in carrying out extrajudicial murders, custodial torture, and detaining people without any charge under the pretext of anti-terror operations.

He urged the international community to create greater diplomatic pressure and courage for a firm stand against New Delhi to end Indian brutality in the IIOJK.

He said Kashmir was jugular vein for Pakistan and the nation could never forsake its brothers in the hard times of the history.

Kaira said that the day was not far when the IIOJK would get freedom from India as the Indian atrocities could not weaken the determination of the people of held valley.

He said that it was founder of the PPP, who had said, that the nation would fight for thousands yearsfor the rights of Kashmir.

More Stories From Pakistan

