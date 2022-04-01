UrduPoint.com

Results Of 50 Tehsil Councils Announced, PTI Leads With 25 Seats

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 10:11 PM

The provisional results of 50 Tehsil Councils seats were announced on Thursday by the returning officers, according to which Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf has emerged largest political party with 25 seats followed by Jamiat Ullema Islam-Fazal, four by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and seven were bagged by independent candidates

The results of 15 Tehsil Council seats are awaited till 8pm.

According to provisional consolidated results, PTI has clinched victory in Tehsil Councils Babuzai, Barikot, Kabal, Mata, Bahrain, Khwazakhela in Swat, Batkhela, Dargai, Bazai in Malakand, Alpuri, Poran, Besham in Shangla, Adenzai, Balambat, Lal Qilla, Khail in Lower Dir, Wari, Larjam in Dir Upper, Mastuj, Mulkhow Torkhow in Upper Chitral, Chitral City, Darosh in Lower Chitral, Lower Tanawal in Abbottabad and Ogi Mansehra.

Similarly, JUIF clinched seven seats including Uper Orakazai, Miranshah North Waziristan, Charbagh Swat, Timergara Dir Lower, Judbah Torghar, Ronalia Lower Kohistan and Kanaila Upper Kohistan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has won four seats including Chakaisar Shangla, Kalkot Uper Dir, Lora Abbottabad and Mansehra City.

Jumat Islami grabbed two seats at Samarbagh Dir Lower and Barawal Dir Upper.

Two seats at Martung Shangla and Munda Lower Dir was bagged by Awami National Party.

Independent candidates clinched seven seats including Razmak North Waziristan, Sarowka, Daraband Mansehra, Hasanzai, Dour Mera, Pathan Lower Kohistan and Seo Upper Kohistan.

Qumi Watan Party and Rah e Haq Party Pakistan bagged on seat each at Hasband Baba in Uper Kohistan and Lower Orakzai respectively.

