Revamped Wafaqi Mohtasib Website Breaks Language Barrier For Easy Complaint Resolution

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 05:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) In a significant stride towards accessibility, Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday unveiled the revamped version of the official website, now boasting essential features in urdu by removing the language barrier for easy complaint resolution to facilitate the masses.

This move aims to simplify the process for the general public to lodge complaints online, eliminating the need to physically visit offices.

Addressing a ceremony celebrating the website's launch, Qureshi emphasized the pivotal role the website plays in providing basic information and facilitating complaint redressal.

The ceremony, attended by senior officers and online participants from regional offices, highlighted the collaboration with the National Information Technology board (NITB) in developing the enhanced platform.

Utilizing cutting-edge technology, the website has been transformed into a more efficient and user-friendly interface. The incorporation of Urdu content addresses the challenges faced by users who struggled with the English version. Qureshi stressed that this inclusion would boost awareness among the masses about the institution's services.

The revamped website now features all essential content, including complaint redressal mechanisms, practices, procedures, and special initiatives, in the Urdu language. Information related to the Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis and the Grievance Commissioner for Children, operating under the Wafaqi Mohtasib Office, has also been made accessible in Urdu.

Qureshi underlined that this initiative primarily aims to bridge the information gap for users in remote areas who face difficulties visiting offices. He expressed confidence that the website's launch would empower all segments of society to seek grievance redressal virtually, bringing essential services to their doorstep.

