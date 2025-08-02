Rice demonstration field reviewed in Gujrat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irfanullah Warraich, along with Deputy Director Agriculture Gujrat Muhammad Athar Latif, visited a rice demonstration field to review the crop's growth and effectiveness of modern farming practices.

During the inspection, the officials assessed the application of recommended agricultural techniques aimed at improving yield and promoting sustainable farming.

They also interacted with local farmers and stressed the importance of adopting scientific methods to ensure food security and boost productivity.