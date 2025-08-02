Open Menu

Sargodha Youth Shine In National Yoga Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sargodha Tehsil Shireen Gul highlighted the importance of promoting positive activities among youth to combat negative social trends, while addressing a prize-distribution ceremony held in honour of the winners of the National Yoga Championship, on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest, she said the government was adopting a comprehensive strategy to ensure long-term, impactful outcomes in youth development. “Reviving sports fields is vital to steer our young generation toward constructive goals, and this requires a collective effort,” she remarked.

District Sports Officer Saima Manzoor also addressed the gathering, stating that promoting sports remains a key priority for the government in Sargodha. She added that events like the yoga championship aim to celebrate athletic talent and encourage broader youth participation in healthy activities.

It is noteworthy that Sargodha made its debut in the National Yoga Championship, recently held in Islamabad, and secured an impressive tally of 16 medals — six gold, five silver, and five bronze.

The competition featured teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

Gold medalists from Sargodha included Zainab Rafiq, Abia Qamar, Hania Naem, Muhammad Ahmed, Muhammad Hamid, and Ali Ahmed. Silver medals were clinched by Ujala, Juwairiyah Ismail, Fatima Naeem, and Muhammad Ali Ishaq, while Meerab Raees, Asihmal Mumtaz, and Muhammad Hamid bagged bronze.

Team coaches Zahoor Ahmed Gujjar and Sobia Sadiq shared insights into the preparation journey, stressing the need to support youth in becoming capable leaders of tomorrow.

At the conclusion of the event, cash prizes, gifts, and certificates were awarded to the medal-winning athletes in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

