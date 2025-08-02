Sugar Supply Under Way Uninterrupted In Sargodha: DC
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem has said that daily sugar supply in Sargodha district is continuing uninterrupted to ensure its availability at government-notified prices.
According to a press release issued by the DC office, he said that nine trucks carrying sugar arrived in the city, five from Noon Sugar Mills and four from Unicol Sugar Mills. On the previous day, seven trucks had arrived; three from Noon Mills and four from Unicol Mills.
In total, 16 trucks delivered 160 metric tons of sugar to the city over the last two days, which is more than double the city’s average daily requirement of approximately 70 metric tonnes, Muhammad Waseem said.
The DC reassured citizens that there is no shortage of sugar in the city, and the supply is consistently exceeding the demand.
All dealers were instructed to sell sugar strictly at the official rates, and the supply and distribution process was being closely monitored. He said the price control magistrates remain active across the city to make sure compliance, and strict action is being taken against hoarders and profiteers.
Between July 16 and July 31, price control magistrates inspected 570 retail shops and 15 wholesale outlets.
As a result of violations, 19 FIRs were registered (including 5 against wholesalers and 14 against retailers), leading to the arrest of 1 wholesaler and 15 retailers, the DC said. Additionally, fines totaling Rs. 255,000 were imposed on wholesalers, while Rs. 908,500 were collected from retailers. He reaffirmed his commitment to maintain a stable sugar supply and to take strict legal action against any elements trying to disrupt market stability.
