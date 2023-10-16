Open Menu

Rich Tribute Paid To Former PM Liaqat Ali Khan On His 72nd Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

The 72nd death anniversary of Pakistan's first prime minister Shaheed-e-Millat, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan, was observed on Monday across the country

Born in Karnal‚ East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Liaquat Ali Khan then struggled with Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to get a separate homeland for Muslims of Sub-continent.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated on this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as ‘Liaquat Bagh.’

Noted writer, educationist Professor Dr. Kamran paid a rich tribute to former PM Liaqat Ali Khan for his role as prime minister and his contribution in the Movement of Pakistan as the ‘right hand’ of Jinnah as the Quaid himself termed him.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah passed away on 11 September 1948, but it was Liaquat who guided the Pakistani Nation in crucial moments after the demise of the Quaid, he said, adding that he was a brave and courageous leader who knew how to lead Pakistan in different directions.

Riaz Ali, an elderly citizen told APP here that Liaqat Ali Khan was born in the Nawab family of the Punjab and was educated at Aligarh Muslim University and at Oxford in England.

He said that in politics he devoted himself to the cause of the Muslims in particular and of all Indians, adding when Jinnah started his efforts for the cause of Pakistan in 1936, he got him appointed as the Honorary Secretary-General of the All-India Muslim League, largest Muslim political organization which later championed the cause of Pakistan under Jinnah’s leadership, Riaz Ali informed.

During all the crucial times and moments of the Pakistan Movement, Liaquat was one of those leaders who enjoyed full confidence of Jinnah. In the last phase of the struggle, Liaquat was very close to Jinnah because in his dialogues with the British Government, it was Liaquat who all the times was with him, Ali added.

It is worth mentioning here that President Dr. Arif Alvi on Monday has paid a rich tribute to Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan on the solemn occasion of his death anniversary for his immense services to the nation.

In his message on the occasion, the President said, "This day reminds us Liaquat Ali Khan's unwavering commitment to the cause of Pakistan’s independence and well-being of its people."

He said Liaquat Ali Khan's vision for a united, democratic, and progressive Pakistan is a beacon of light and source of inspiration for all of us.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has also paid homage to the contributions and vision of Liaquat Ali Khan on his 72nd death anniversary.

In a post on social media X, the prime minister said Liaquat Ali Khan was the symbol of sacrifice, simplicity and decency who along with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and others led the struggle for Pakistan.

