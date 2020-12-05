Rights of special persons to be ensured: CM aide

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Saturday said that the provincial government was committed to ensure the implementation of Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 in letter and spirit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Saturday said that the provincial government was committed to ensure the implementation of Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2018 in letter and spirit.

He stated this while addressing a seminar held at a local hotel here.

He said that efforts were being made to strengthen the differently-abled persons.

He said that the law had been enacted but it needed to be implemented in a proper manner.