Ring Road-SL3 to become functional before Eid: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Punjab Minister for Communication and Works (C&W) Sohaib Ahmed Bherth announced on Thursday that the second layer of asphaltic base on the Southern Loop-3 (SL3) of the Ring Road had successfully been completed, which would become functional before the upcoming Eidul Fitr.

In a statement, he said that the SL3 Ring Road was now being utilised by residents of Bahria Town, Doctors Society, and its adjacent localities for daily travel. He added that the portion of the road connecting GT/Multan Road would soon be opened for travellers heading south to Pattoki, Okara, and Sahiwal. He said the construction team was committed to completing the main carriageway before Eid. "It is the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryum Nawaz to provide better travel facilities to masses within the shortest possible time," he added.