Rivers Flows And Reservoirs Level Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Rivers flows and reservoirs level report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Saturday is as under: Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 160800 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 62100 cusecs and Outflows 62100 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 20000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 73500 cusecs and Outflows 40300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 228500 cusecs and Outflows 221100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 233600 cusecs and Outflows 215000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 223900 cusecs and Outflows 196500 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 25700 cusecs and Outflows 9700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 160400 cusecs and Outflows 121300 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 108800cusecs and Outflows 52400 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 43600 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1460.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage 1.630 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1219.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage 5.628 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage 0.062 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours.

