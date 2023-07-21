Rivers' flows indicate stabilisation amid receding trend: NEOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC) on Friday in its recent update observed that the water flows in the major rivers of the country indicated stabilisation with a receding trend amid a decline in monsoon rains in the country.

According to the latest update issued by the NEOC, the flow of water in Chenab, Ravi and Kabul rivers was showing stabilisation with a decrease, while the flow of water in the Eastern River had also stabilised.

It noted that the overall situation was normal, whereas the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had directed the departments concerned to activate the drainage system in the flood-prone areas during the monsoon rains.

It also advised to ensure the timely evacuation of people from low-lying areas at the time of possible risks of inundation. However, the required emergency personnel and machinery should be prepared to deal with the flood situation.