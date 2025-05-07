RMI Organizes Literary Festival To Highlight Country’s Rich Heritage
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Literary Society of Rehman Medical College (RMI) here Wednesday arranged national festival to celebrate and highlight Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, social awareness and literary expression.
The national literary festival transformed the venue into a vibrant space filled with traditional attire, regional music, and colorful displays of cultural identity.
The entire RMC faculty including Principal Prof Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, Vice Principal Muhammad Aslam Qamar, and Director Rehman Medical Institute Zeba Rehman, attended the ceremony and appreciated the students for organizing the event.
The festival would continue for three days and include events including Qawwali night, dramatic performances and storytelling sessions to explore themes of identity, justice, tradition, and creativity.
Madam Seelay Srak Rehman, Director of Rehman College of Nursing, commended the students for their passion and dedication. She called the festival “a meaningful expression of truth, justice, and creativity,” and noted the importance of using literature to inspire thoughtful engagement with the world.
Guest of Honour Dr. Sassi Malik Sher, Assistant Director General at Military Lands & Cantonments HQ, applauded RMC’s efforts in promoting inclusivity and awareness. She highlighted the significance of cultural representation and equal access to education for girls, praising the administration for creating “a space where young voices are heard and respected.”
APP/mds/
