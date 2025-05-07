Open Menu

RMI Organizes Literary Festival To Highlight Country’s Rich Heritage

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:30 PM

RMI organizes literary festival to highlight country’s rich heritage

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Literary Society of Rehman Medical College (RMI) here Wednesday arranged national festival to celebrate and highlight Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, social awareness and literary expression.

The national literary festival transformed the venue into a vibrant space filled with traditional attire, regional music, and colorful displays of cultural identity.

The entire RMC faculty including Principal Prof Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, Vice Principal Muhammad Aslam Qamar, and Director Rehman Medical Institute Zeba Rehman, attended the ceremony and appreciated the students for organizing the event.

The festival would continue for three days and include events including Qawwali night, dramatic performances and storytelling sessions to explore themes of identity, justice, tradition, and creativity.

Madam Seelay Srak Rehman, Director of Rehman College of Nursing, commended the students for their passion and dedication. She called the festival “a meaningful expression of truth, justice, and creativity,” and noted the importance of using literature to inspire thoughtful engagement with the world.

Guest of Honour Dr. Sassi Malik Sher, Assistant Director General at Military Lands & Cantonments HQ, applauded RMC’s efforts in promoting inclusivity and awareness. She highlighted the significance of cultural representation and equal access to education for girls, praising the administration for creating “a space where young voices are heard and respected.”

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

5 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

18 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

18 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

18 hours ago
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

18 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

18 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

18 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

18 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

18 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan