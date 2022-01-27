UrduPoint.com

RO RCB Ward-2 Reviews Arrangements For By-elections

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 07:21 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Returning Officer (RO), Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Ward No. 2, Imran Gulzar here on Thursday chaired a meeting to review arrangements being finalized for the by-elections.

The meeting discussed in detail all the preparations including security arrangements for the by-elections.

It was decided that public and private educational institutions of Ward No. 2 would remain closed on the Election Day, Feb 9. The authorities concerned were directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the polling day. The security plan and traffic arrangements for the by-elections were also discussed in the meeting.

The RO instructed the authorities to utilize all available resources for holding by-elections in a peaceful, transparent and impartial manner.

He said that strict implementation of the "Code of Conduct" issued by the Election Commission would be ensured in letter and spirit.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner, Cantt, Anishah Hisham, Additional, Cantonment Executive Officer, RCB Naveed Nawaz, Additional CEO, Mujahid Shah, Assistant Secretary Qaiser Mahmood, Office Superintendent Muhammad Murtasim, Waheed Afzal Asad, police officers and others.

The local government elections were postponed in RCB Ward 2 due to death of a female candidate. The nomination papers were issued from January 3 and collected during January 10 to 13 in accordance with the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the by-elections.

The polling will be held on Feb 9 from 8 am to 5 pm. Provisional results will be released on the same day, while final results by the returning officers will be released on February 12.

According to Returning Officer, RCB, Imran Gulzar, all the arrangements for the bye-elections were being finalized.

