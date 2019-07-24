UrduPoint.com
Road Safety Seminar Held At Peshawar Model School Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Elite Force in collaboration with Capital City Police organised a road safety awareness seminar at the Peshawar Model School Dilazak Road here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Elite Force in collaboration with Capital City Police organised a road safety awareness seminar at the Peshawar Model School Dilazak Road here on Wednesday.

Stalls of different categories were setup at the seminar where awareness box for children, pamphlets, safety cone, wheel jamers and cameras were placed to educate children and elders regarding road safety measures.

Latest weapons were displayed at the stalls of Capital Police, Elite Force and City Patrolling Force to educate the participants.

The students and teachers of Peshawar Model School showed keen interest in the stalls.

ASP Faqirabad, Muhammad Shoaib also visited the seminar and expressed pleasure over keen interest showed by the students and teachers in stalls.

He instructed the police force to arrange such road safety awareness seminars in future too.

At the end administration of the school gave away shields to the police force and thanked them for arranging such an informatics seminar at the school premises.

