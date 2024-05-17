Robber Killed By Own Accomplice In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A rubber was killed by the firing of his own accomplice during an encounter.
According to the police spokesperson, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mumtaz Abad Police Station had erected a picket at the bridge of Nu-bahar canal, Southern bypass around 5:00 a.m. when two motorbikes riding by the four suspects appeared coming out from Head Dumri area. Police signalled them to stop but instead of complying the order, one of the suspects opened a straight wire on the police.
Police retaliated and the shootout continued for a brief time. Following the awkward movement, the police called up the reserved force from the police station through wireless control.
Seeing the additional police force approaching, three of the four accused escaped riding on a single motorbike. However, the left accomplice lay on the ground and succumbed to injuries.
Police shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy.
Mumtaz Abad police station registered the case and started an investigation.
