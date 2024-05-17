Open Menu

Robber Killed By Own Accomplice In Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Robber killed by own accomplice in encounter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A rubber was killed by the firing of his own accomplice during an encounter.

According to the police spokesperson, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mumtaz Abad Police Station had erected a picket at the bridge of Nu-bahar canal, Southern bypass around 5:00 a.m. when two motorbikes riding by the four suspects appeared coming out from Head Dumri area. Police signalled them to stop but instead of complying the order, one of the suspects opened a straight wire on the police.

Police retaliated and the shootout continued for a brief time. Following the awkward movement, the police called up the reserved force from the police station through wireless control.

Seeing the additional police force approaching, three of the four accused escaped riding on a single motorbike. However, the left accomplice lay on the ground and succumbed to injuries.

Police shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy.

Mumtaz Abad police station registered the case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones f ..

Cricket Australia establishes Pakistan Fan Zones for all six matches

37 minutes ago
 Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New Yo ..

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium New York is ready to host the T20 Wo ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a fl ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) started a flight from Al Ain airport to Tu ..

47 minutes ago
 Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs ..

Deputy PM to lead Pakistani delegation at SCO CFMs meeting

1 hour ago
 CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facil ..

CNICs issuance, renewal: Naqvi vows to start facility at UC level

3 hours ago
 Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB ..

Shaheen Shah Afridi appears in 50th edition of PCB Podcast

3 hours ago
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press con ..

SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

16 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

16 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan