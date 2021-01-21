UrduPoint.com
Robber Shot Dead By Accomplice

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:40 AM

Robber shot dead by accomplice

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A robber was accidentally shot dead by his own gang member, during police encounter reported in precinct of Sadar Police Station in wee hours of Thursday, police said.

According to police, the killed man was identified as Ishfaq alia Nikka, an active member of the inter-district gang wanted in dozens of cases.

Police stopped a suspicious vehicle Honda City 42 A/10 R at a picket in which five robbers were travelling but they opened direct fire on police as soon as they were intercepted.

In the meantime, one of the said robber r/o 16/9R was killed by gunfire of his own accomplice, while police arrested another his fellow named as Tariq s/o Yaseen, r/o Chuk no WB/52.

Police have recovered a 30-bore pistol along with two bullets from possession of the both dead and arrested robbers.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem constituted special teams to arrest the robbers who managed to flee from the police custody after culminating the encounter.

