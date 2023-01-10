UrduPoint.com

Robbers Gang Busted, Looted Valuables Recovered In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:25 PM

Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered in Multan

The police on Tuesday busted a notorious gang of robbers in an operation yielding the recovery of looted valuables and weapons and seven criminals in custody in Shujabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday busted a notorious gang of robbers in an operation yielding the recovery of looted valuables and weapons and seven criminals in custody in Shujabad.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, City Shujabad Police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two members of Madni gang including ring leader Muhammad Zain and Ejaz Ahmed.

Looted valuables, including two motorcycles, three mobile phones, Rs 133,000 cash and illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.

Police said they were able to trace eight robbery cases from them.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a proclaimed offender and four other criminals during the ongoing crackdown. They were wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Shujabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahaw ..

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offender arrested in Wah Cantt

Proclaimed offender arrested in Wah Cantt

2 minutes ago
 KPRA seals textile mill, issues notices to hotels ..

KPRA seals textile mill, issues notices to hotels over non tax compliance

2 minutes ago
 Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

Chinese shares close mixed Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 No early elections; govt to complete constitutiona ..

No early elections; govt to complete constitutional term:Federal Minister Mian J ..

4 minutes ago
 'Heavy, bloody battles' in Ukraine's Soledar: Wagn ..

'Heavy, bloody battles' in Ukraine's Soledar: Wagner boss

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.