Robbers gang busted, looted valuables recovered in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police on Tuesday busted a notorious gang of robbers in an operation yielding the recovery of looted valuables and weapons and seven criminals in custody in Shujabad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The police on Tuesday busted a notorious gang of robbers in an operation yielding the recovery of looted valuables and weapons and seven criminals in custody in Shujabad.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, City Shujabad Police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested two members of Madni gang including ring leader Muhammad Zain and Ejaz Ahmed.

Looted valuables, including two motorcycles, three mobile phones, Rs 133,000 cash and illegal weapons were recovered from their possession.

Police said they were able to trace eight robbery cases from them.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a proclaimed offender and four other criminals during the ongoing crackdown. They were wanted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway.