Romina Khurshid Alam Appointed As Coordinator To PM On Climate Change

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Romina Khurshid Alam appointed as Coordinator to PM on Climate Change

Member National Assembly, former Parliamentary Secretary, Founding Chairperson Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has been appointed as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Member National Assembly, former Parliamentary Secretary, Founding Chairperson Parliamentary Caucus on Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam has been appointed as Coordinator to the Prime Minister on climate change.

The MNA would lead the Ministry of Climate Change and matters related to the subject as per the notification received here.

Romina Khurshid Alam also remained the Convener of the National Secretariat on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and remained at the forefront of leading policy endeavours related to the environment and climate change.

