Roshni helpline delegation calls on IT minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haque here on Tuesday met with a delegation of Roshni Helpline 1138.

The delegation comprising Muhammad Ali, Executive Director, Humair Mumtaz, Program Manager Aamir Gaba board Member, said a news release.

The delegation briefed the minister about their program and future ideas. Roshni Helpline is planning to develop a mechanism that caters to the next level of search on missing children.

The idea was well endorsed by IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque, and he ensured full support for the same cause.