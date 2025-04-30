Open Menu

RPO Dera Commends Brave Police Response To Terrorist Attack On Daraban Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 06:10 PM

RPO Dera commends brave Police response to Terrorist attack on Daraban Police station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Wednesday visited Daraban Police Station to commend the courage and professionalism of the police personnel who successfully repelled a terrorist attack on the station last night.

According to police spokesman, a group of terrorists launched a coordinated attack on Daraban Police Station last night. However, the alert and valiant response of the police force thwarted the assault, forcing the assailants to retreat. Remarkably, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

During his visit, RPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar met with the on duty policemen and lauded their fearless action, awarding them with cash prizes and commendation certificates in recognition of their services.

Addressing the personnel, the RPO stated, “Dera Police have consistently stood firm against terrorism with unmatched bravery and a deep sense of duty. The nation is proud of your sacrifices and service, which elevate the dignity and morale of the entire police force.”

He further emphasized that police officers and personnel must continue to perform their duties with professionalism, rising above all social and personal affiliations, and meet public expectations with integrity.

“Cowardly acts of terrorism cannot shake our resolve or dampen our spirit,” he added.

