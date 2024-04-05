RPO for foolproof security of shopping centers, bazaars, markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The regional police had made foolproof security arrangements to provide cover to people as well as traders,shopkeepers in shopping malls, markets and bazaars in connection with Eid-ul-Fitr shopping.

As many as 1,560 policemen including officers were deployed in the region that will perform duty till Chand Raat.

Police facilitation centers were also setup near the markets, bazaars and shopping centers.

A spokesman to RPO office said here on Friday that Regional police officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan had directed the senior police officers of all the four districts -- Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to maintain law and order situation in the city.

He said that a large number of people went to banks, ATMs and money changers before Eid and some anti-social elements become active these days for looting valuables from people, hence strict security arrangements have been made to control such negative activities and develop a sense of security among masses.